BLP audit reflects rate increases, energy center, pension liability
Police log
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is collected from Marquette City Police Department dispatch log books recorded at the time the calls ...
What do you do when you’re not working or studying?
The calendar
EDITOR’S NOTE: Information for the Community Calendar should be submitted in writing, including the phone number of a contact person, no later ...
Carney-Nadeau High School to hold women’s basketball tournament
CARNEY — The Carney-Nadeau Invitational Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, at the high school in Carney. Proceeds go to ...
Hematite Madness Basketball Tournament set for March in Ishpeming
Don Anderson gets Ishpeming Men’s Pool League 8-ball break
Tri Media Pee Wee hockey team captures Mad City Mid Winter Classic
Bowling leagues
Marquette figure skaters medal at Moose on the Mountain
Board hears new race track request
City Manager Waara talks Houghton improvements
DNR finalizes master plan for McLain
Donald J. Kippola
ISHPEMING, MI - Donald J. Kippola, 93, of Ishpeming, passed away peacefully in the care of his loving family and UP Home Health and Hospice on Thursday evening, ...