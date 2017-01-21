Gathering in protest
Police investigate fatal accident
SENEY — The Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a 20-year-old male that occurred Thursday in ...
The calendar
New at Peter White Public Library
Turn left as you walk into the library to find some of the most thought-provoking stories of the year. They feature moral dilemmas, the ...
Northern Michigan University women’s club team, Marquette Mutineers hockey team line up doubleheader on Saturday
Special Olympics basketball tournament at Ishpeming High School on Saturday
Sports briefs
Tri Media Pee Wee youth hockey team captures Green Bay title
Marquette YMCA Killer Whales win plenty at Deer Camp Invitational
Marquette City Insurance U-12 hockey team sweeps
City Manager Waara talks Houghton improvements
DNR finalizes master plan for McLain
VA offers new CPAP clinic
Martin F. May
MARQUETTE, MI - Martin F. May, 93, of Marquette, formerly of Saginaw, died Friday afternoon at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans where he had resided since ...