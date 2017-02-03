Police log

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is collected from Marquette City Police Department dispatch log books recorded at the time the calls ...

Al – Quaalified: Final Great Lakes cross country race to be held in Ishpeming

Kivela co-chair of sportsmen’s caucus

The calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information for the Community Calendar should be submitted in writing, including the phone number of a contact person, no later ...

Bulletin Board

What’s flying: With February, longer days begin to arrive

Bell Auxiliary donates to Great Lakes Recovery

Santiago officially opens

Hematite Madness Basketball Tournament set for March in Ishpeming

Don Anderson gets Ishpeming Men’s Pool League 8-ball break

Bowling leagues

Marquette figure skaters medal at Moose on the Mountain

City Manager Waara talks Houghton improvements

DNR finalizes master plan for McLain

Donald J. Kippola

ISHPEMING, MI - Donald J. Kippola, 93, of Ishpeming, passed away peacefully in the care of his loving family and UP Home Health and Hospice on Thursday evening, ...

Gretchen Heidemann Wellsteed Turner

Joanne Lois Babcock

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority and city recently implemented new parking increases and placement of new parking meters in the downtown. Do you approve or disapprove?