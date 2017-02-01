Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. 30 years ago MARQUETTE — ...

Police log

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is collected from Marquette City Police Department dispatch log books recorded at the time the calls ...

City’s Pocket Park officially dedicated to Phil Niemisto

Police log

Bulletin Board

EBEN JUNCTION — Bay Cliff Health Camp will benefit from the Superior Central Schools boys basketball game Friday night. The Cougars will be ...

Dear Annie: Family member won’t pay for damage

The calendar

Gwinn competes in High School Bowl

The Gwinn Modeltowners played the St. Ignace Saints in the second round of High School Bowl and won by a score of 380-40. Forty schools from the ...

Select Realty donates to volunteer fire department

Taekwon-Do has fall testing

Back-to-back for Bratrud

Soccer signup available online

Bowling leagues

Marquette figure skaters medal at Moose on the Mountain

City Manager Waara talks Houghton improvements

DNR finalizes master plan for McLain

Grace E. Hietala

Helen Emily Bouman

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority and city recently implemented new parking increases and placement of new parking meters in the downtown. Do you approve or disapprove?