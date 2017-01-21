Police investigate fatal accident

SENEY — The Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a 20-year-old male that occurred Thursday in ...

Fisher Street to close for BLP work

Strings attached

The calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Information for the Community Calendar should be submitted in writing, including the phone number of a contact person, no later than one week before ...

New at Peter White Public Library

Turn left as you walk into the library to find some of the most thought-provoking stories of the year. They feature moral dilemmas, the ...

Fringe Fest 2017 to begin

Ishpeming VFW to hold dance

Negaunee Middle School announces honor roll

Exchange Club donates to Team Cold Logic

Special Olympics basketball tournament at Ishpeming High School on Saturday

Sports briefs

Marquette YMCA Killer Whales win plenty at Deer Camp Invitational

Marquette City Insurance U-12 hockey team sweeps

DNR finalizes master plan for McLain

VA offers new CPAP clinic

Martin F. May

MARQUETTE, MI - Martin F. May, 93, of Marquette, formerly of Saginaw, died Friday afternoon at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans where he had resided since ...

Ronald G. St. Andre

Karl F. Stenglein

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority and city recently implemented new parking increases and placement of new parking meters in the downtown. Do you approve or disapprove?