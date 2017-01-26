Nice job: Students build sculptures
Police log
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is collected from Marquette City Police Department dispatch log books recorded at the time the calls ...
The calendar
Bulletin Board
‘King’s Speech’ to be screened MARQUETTE — Film fans are invited to the Peter White Public Library at a free screening of the modern ...
Soccer signup available online
MARQUETTE — Registration for the Superiorland Soccer Recreational summer program has already begun and runs until March 12. Cost is $60 for the Little Kickers ...
Northern Michigan University women’s club team, Marquette Mutineers hockey team line up doubleheader on Saturday
Special Olympics basketball tournament at Ishpeming High School on Saturday
Tri Media Pee Wee youth hockey team captures Green Bay title
Marquette YMCA Killer Whales win plenty at Deer Camp Invitational
Marquette City Insurance U-12 hockey team sweeps
City Manager Waara talks Houghton improvements
DNR finalizes master plan for McLain
VA offers new CPAP clinic
Dorene Gay Maki
ISHPEMING TWP., MI - Dorene Gay Maki, age 83 of 2015 School St Ishpeming Twp, (North Lake Location) passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Marquette County ...