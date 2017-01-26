Police log

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is collected from Marquette City Police Department dispatch log books recorded at the time the calls ...

Superiorland Yesterdays

Streets to close for Noquemanon

Bulletin Board

‘King’s Speech’ to be screened MARQUETTE — Film fans are invited to the Peter White Public Library at a free screening of the modern ...

The calendar

Bulletin Board

Negaunee Middle School announces honor roll

Exchange Club donates to Team Cold Logic

Soccer signup available online

MARQUETTE — Registration for the Superiorland Soccer Recreational summer program has already begun and runs until March 12. Cost is $60 for the Little Kickers ...

Northern Michigan University women’s club team, Marquette Mutineers hockey team line up doubleheader on Saturday

Special Olympics basketball tournament at Ishpeming High School on Saturday

Marquette YMCA Killer Whales win plenty at Deer Camp Invitational

Marquette City Insurance U-12 hockey team sweeps

DNR finalizes master plan for McLain

VA offers new CPAP clinic

Dorene Gay Maki

ISHPEMING TWP., MI - Dorene Gay Maki, age 83 of 2015 School St Ishpeming Twp, (North Lake Location) passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Marquette County ...

John ‘Jake’ Brady

Christine Olson

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority and city recently implemented new parking increases and placement of new parking meters in the downtown. Do you approve or disapprove?