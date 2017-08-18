ISHPEMING – TruNorth Federal Credit Union awarded their Neil Anderson Memorial Scholarship to Ishpeming High School’s salutatorian, Daren Giuchin, this year.

TruNorth established a scholarship for Ishpeming High School graduates in honor of long time Board President Neil Anderson, who passed away Sept. 20, 2015. Anderson was a graduate of Ishpeming High School, class of 1952, and attended Northern Michigan University. He served in the United States Navy stateside during the Korean War. Anderson worked for Cleveland Cliffs for 30+ years, retiring as general foreman of the pellet plant at the Tilden Mine. Following his retirement, Anderson owned and operated the Norgetown and Negaunee Laundromats for nearly 10 years. He also served as a commissioner on the Marquette County Road Commission from 2007 to 2015.

Anderson first became involved with the credit union in 1972 when he was elected to serve on the credit committee. He was elected to serve on the board of directors in 1975. He served as the Board Chairman from 1989 to 2015.

This year’s scholarship recipient was Daren Giuchin, salutatorian of the graduating IHS class, son of Glenn and Laura Giuchin of Ishpeming. Daren received $1,000 to help defray expenses as he works toward a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology at Michigan Technological University this fall. Daren was an All-American wrestler, was a member of the state football championship team, cross-county U.P. championship team and track U.P. championship team. He was the senior class president as well as the student council president his senior year. He volunteered through National Honor Society, Key Club, YAC, and the Peer 2 Peer program.

“Thank for being so active in our community,” wrote Daren in a thank you note to TruNorth. “TruNorth is a large part of the Ishpeming community and the support received is amazing.”

TruNorth Federal Credit Union is cooperatively owned by over 15,000 local residents and was organized in 1949 to provide low cost financial services to all owner/members. Credit union membership is open to anyone living, working, worshiping or attending school in Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Dickinson and Iron Counties. To learn more about TruNorth, visit their website at trunorthcu.org.